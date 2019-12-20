Unibright Hits Market Cap of $2.73 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and Hotbit. Unibright has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $76,773.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

