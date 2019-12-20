Unification (UND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,936.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a market capitalization of $443,860.00 and $58,936.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unification has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

