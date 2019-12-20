Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 783,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,814. Unilever has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

