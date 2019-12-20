United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:URSSF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. United Company RUSAL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.
United Company RUSAL Company Profile
