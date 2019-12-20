United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:URSSF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. United Company RUSAL has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.

United Company RUSAL Company Profile

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals segments. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminium from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminium and aluminium alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

