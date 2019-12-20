United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Down 3.6%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.69, approximately 12,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Development Funding IV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

