United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

NASDAQ UG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of -0.27. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.