United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55).

X traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607,772. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.