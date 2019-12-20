United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Deutsche Bank

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 870.80 ($11.45).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 946.40 ($12.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 869.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 820.48. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($9.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.