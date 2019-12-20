Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $27.69 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.