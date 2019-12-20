Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,150. The company has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

