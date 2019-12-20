Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 17th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 132.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.