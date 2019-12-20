USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.85, approximately 9,857 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ULVM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,212 shares during the period. USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF comprises 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 93.30% of USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $439,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

