USDQ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,987.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $10,987.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014021 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00327364 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004078 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

