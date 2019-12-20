Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:VHI opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $600.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.23. Valhi has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth $48,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

