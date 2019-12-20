ValuEngine Downgrades DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,894. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

