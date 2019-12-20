ValuEngine Lowers Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.94 on Monday. Nlight has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock worth $5,814,562. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nlight by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $20,327,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

