Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.91, 420,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 673,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $393.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

