Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Verastem by 652.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 7,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Verastem has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.25.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

