VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Down 0.1%

VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.33, 23,956 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 57,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.