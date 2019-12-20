VeriME 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,958.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, VeriME has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $18,510.00 and approximately $14,958.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.62 or 0.06572754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

