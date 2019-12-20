Versapay (CVE:VPY) Lowered to Tender at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Versapay (CVE:VPY) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.40.

VPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Versapay from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Versapay and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

CVE VPY opened at C$2.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. Versapay has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.00.

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

