Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Lawrence Myers Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$116,500.00 ($82,624.11).

Shares of ASX:VG8 opened at A$2.32 ($1.65) on Friday. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.27 ($1.61) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

