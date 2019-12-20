Viacoin (VIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $239,866.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, OOOBTC, Coinroom and Binance. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $239,866.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00560135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008554 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,160,984 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Binance and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

