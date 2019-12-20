VikkyToken (VIKKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,281.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $5,281.00 and approximately $22,241.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VikkyToken

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

