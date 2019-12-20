Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 6.7%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 784,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,026,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Village Farms International’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

