Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 6.7%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 784,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,026,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.