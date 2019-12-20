Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after buying an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after buying an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

