Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Acquires A$96,000.00 in Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) insider Zane Lewis acquired 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).

VML stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. 3,115,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Vital Metals Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 101.36 and a quick ratio of 101.36.

About Vital Metals

Vital Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in West Africa and Germany. The company explores for gold, cobalt, tungsten, tin, uranium, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Bouli gold project with three gold permits covering 4,289 sq km located in Niger, West Africa; the Nahouri Gold Project with three contiguous permits covering 400 sq km located in southern Burkina Faso; and the Aue cobalt project covering 78 sq km located in the Erzgebirge region of Saxony, Germany.

