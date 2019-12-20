Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Acquires A$96,000.00 in Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) insider Zane Lewis acquired 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($68,085.11).
VML stock remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. 3,115,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Vital Metals Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 101.36 and a quick ratio of 101.36.
