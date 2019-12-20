VNDC Price Hits $0.0000 (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. VNDC has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $902,018.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VNDC has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNDC alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048153 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003803 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4,931.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC (VNDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 67,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,012,102,340 tokens. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io . VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.