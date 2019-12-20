Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €191.05 ($222.15).

VOW3 stock opened at €177.10 ($205.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €178.02 and its 200 day moving average is €157.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

