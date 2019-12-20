Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.86.

VNO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $67.30. 592,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,908,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,945,000 after buying an additional 237,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

