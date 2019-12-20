Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Wanchain has a market cap of $20.86 million and $2.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007510 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

