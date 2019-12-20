Warburg Research Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.54 ($9.93).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler stock opened at €10.03 ($11.66) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.47.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.