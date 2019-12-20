Warburg Research Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JST stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.05 ($41.92). 36,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.00. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 1-year high of €36.25 ($42.15). The company has a market cap of $534.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.