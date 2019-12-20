Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), with a volume of 432386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $269.08 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 47,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

