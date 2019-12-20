Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WM. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock worth $1,042,698. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.