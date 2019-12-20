Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $212.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,640. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.21. Waters has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waters by 252.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 446.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 185,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

