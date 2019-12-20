Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $522.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

