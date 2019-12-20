Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 226601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

