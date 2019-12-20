Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 1,033,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wendys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

