Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $39.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

