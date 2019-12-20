Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.13

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $7.10. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 45,116 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

