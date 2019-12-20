West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $452.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the lowest is $450.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $422.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

