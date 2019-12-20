Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,654.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,727.50 ($62.19).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 61 ($0.80) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,831 ($63.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,488.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,463.64. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

