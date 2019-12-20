William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

