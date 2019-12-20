Wincanton (LON:WIN) PT Raised to GBX 320 at HSBC

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its target price upped by HSBC from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.41).
Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.13.
Wincanton Company Profile
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.
