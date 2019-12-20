Wings Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $97,772.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Wings has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

