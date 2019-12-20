Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron Sells 3,500 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 291.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

