Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $139,257.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $7,159.54 or 0.99552170 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $139,257.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059248 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086611 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000908 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

