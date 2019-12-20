Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $7,193.56 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $81,771.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,193.56 or 0.99779057 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060743 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

