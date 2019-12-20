Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,071,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the previous session’s volume of 2,709,125 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $3,537,885.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,912 shares of company stock worth $14,207,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,666,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,553,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,799 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.